Arizona Coyotes, NHL, others lament voters' rejection of Tempe arena deal

The Arizona Coyotes won't be building a new arena in Tempe, after voters rejected three ballot items for the proposed deal, Propositions 310, 302 and 303, on Tuesday night.

Many in the NHL and Arizona sports world reacted to the news, with many very disappointed by the outcome and others not at all surprised.

The results could cloud the future of the NHL team in Arizona.

The Coyotes don't have a long-term home in Arizona and are currently playing in Mullett Arena at Arizona State University, the home of the ASU hockey team.

Social media sounded off in the aftermath of the election results Tuesday night, which included "disappointed" statements from the Coyotes and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and a simple emoji tweet from Coyotes star Clayton Keller.

More: Coyotes concede defeat after Tempe voters reject hockey arena deal

Supporters of Tempe's proposal to build a new Coyotes arena in the city react to the news on May 16, 2023, that Propositions 301, 302 and 303 are likely not to pass, blocking the land use for the development.

Reaction to Arizona Coyotes' Tempe arena deal rejection:

“We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303. As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history. The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes."



Full statement here:… — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) May 17, 2023

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman regarding the results of the arena vote in Tempe, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/MVL3AUWP7R — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 17, 2023

😔 — Clayton Keller (@ClaytonKeller37) May 17, 2023

I get all the reasons why Coyotes made sense in Tempe. Might have been a great deal. Yet, can you blame anyone who looked at Meruelo’s history and voted no? — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) May 17, 2023

Heartbroken by the Tempe vote. 💔 Here’s to hoping for a miracle for the team I’ve always loved as a fan and as an employee. Feeling for all my friends still working there too. ❤️🏒 pic.twitter.com/WULKeusUSm — Cori Crenshaw (@CoriNicolee) May 17, 2023

Oof. 😔



My heart breaks for everyone with the Yotes and their loyal fans. They have so much love for their team and it’s crazy how this has all spiraled.



A sad day for AZ sports. https://t.co/yMAufK6Cq5 — Courtney Baker (@CBake93) May 17, 2023

NEWS: Voters in Tempe have rejected all three measures for the Arizona Coyotes’ $2.1 billion arena project, per unofficial results.



The team’s future in Arizona is in jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/2J7yd6xTAW — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 17, 2023

When I spoke to sources for Tempe Wins, they felt very confident that this would pass based on internal polling.

But this is what @Garrett_Archer told me today: "In my experience, municipal polling is exponentially harder than statewide, especially in a city the size of Tempe." — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) May 17, 2023

Phoenix is the fifth largest city in the US and became a four sport city in 1998. It appears that its 25 year run will be coming to an end at the hands of Tempe voters. — PHX Fans (@PHXFansApp) May 17, 2023

Tempe chose a dump over an vast improvement of the property with paying very little. Unreal. — Dave Zorn (@davezorn72) May 17, 2023

All politics are local and based on the folks I know that live in Tempe, there's really no strong appetite to be a "big city". They like Tempe being just what it is. Not really interested in the headaches of a pro sports team/arena no matter how clean the funding. — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) May 17, 2023

I'm genuinely at a loss. I thought the Coyotes Arena/Entertainment district was a no-brainer for Tempe. Dang. — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) May 17, 2023

Absolute joke



Thanks to every boomer in Tempe who made the coyotes move. Disgraceful. Would’ve been an incredible arena https://t.co/KfVTA6KBfW — Azsportsrealtor (@AZSportsRealtor) May 17, 2023

To the #Tempe residents who voted NO on the Coyotes deal:



Youth hockey, internships, media, organization, minor league hockey, community donations, & more are ALL at risk



Instead of voting on something that could’ve brought jobs, you potentially lost hundreds of people theirs — Tana Hughes (@TanaHughes) May 17, 2023

Not everyone was disappointed in the result of the election, however:

Tonight’s results show just how many people were not fooled by the developer. The many volunteers who dedicated their time to @Tempe1st’s cause are the reason that Tempe residents will have a chance to voice the development they want to see in their community. pic.twitter.com/oDPNLe6DfV — Francesca Martin (@francescavpm) May 17, 2023

How do you feel about the results, and the future of the Coyotes in Arizona?

More: What happened to damage relationship between Arizona Coyotes and city of Glendale?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Coyotes, NHL lament voters' rejection of Tempe arena deal