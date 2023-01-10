Arizona Cardinals' Michael Bidwill under scrutiny for Kyler Murray coach 'input' comment

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a news conference on Monday that he would seek the input of players in the NFL franchise's search for a new coach, including quarterback Kyler Murray.

"We’re in communication and we should be talking later today, we’ve texted,” Bidwill said. “Absolutely want to get the input of our leaders, including Kyler. We've spoken with a number of leaders already."

The comment earned some strong reactions on social media, with many criticizing the decision to seek the quarterback's opinion on the next head coach.

Murray recently had surgery for a torn ACL and might not be back in time for the beginning of next season. He is still the franchise's starting quarterback, however, and signed a 5-year, $230 million contract extension before last season that made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and head coach Kliff Kingsbury exchange words during a time out against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at State Farm Stadium.

Some on social media slammed the idea of Murray having a say in the Cardinals' coaching search:

Wow. Good luck with this. https://t.co/FAo1IV11Xs — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 9, 2023

No. Bidwill should interview and hire who he thinks can get Murray to the next level. No more placating to Murray. https://t.co/MBgfUJfnuP — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) January 9, 2023

That would literally be repeating the same mistake. No more appeasing Kyler. They tried that. Now you hire a leader and you make it clear to everyone who is in charge. Otherwise you instantly undermine their authority. — PHX Fans (@PHXFansApp) January 9, 2023

A example of Owner Dysfunction Michael Bidwill saying that Kyler Murray would be consulted on the hiring a new coach. Murray had to have it written into his contract that he had to limit his viewing of video games . — Upton Bell (@uptonbell) January 10, 2023

This is a bad idea.... — Pierce W. Huff (@PierceWHuff) January 9, 2023

Perfect. Give a spoiled brat what they want. That always ends well. 🤨 — Derek Neighbors (@dneighbors) January 10, 2023

I don’t think thats a good idea whatsoever. We need the best leader for this team to bring a tough winning culture. We are beyond soft compared to the Niners and thats the competition thats not going anywhere . — Blaine Clark (@BlaineC84) January 9, 2023

The last thing you do is consult Murray on ANYTHING! — ChrisDC (@missioncasillas) January 9, 2023

People are gonna lose their minds over this, aren't they. — Ed Burmila (@edburmila) January 9, 2023

This always works out. — On The Rocks Podcast (@shammerpod) January 10, 2023

what could go wrong — Al (@al_desanc) January 10, 2023

Not everyone thought getting Murray's input on the team's next coach was a bad idea, however:

There was a lot of strain within the Bidwill, Keim, Kingsbury, Kyler dynamic. I think it would be smart of Michael to include Kyler in the hiring process so the next era starts smoother. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) January 9, 2023

As he should, Kyler Murray is The QB whether fans like it or not. — nick (@480_nick) January 9, 2023

EVERY TEAM SHOULD DO THIS!!! Why would you not want your franchise QBs input? #BirdCityFootball — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) January 9, 2023

Do you think Kyler Murray should have "input" on the Cardinals' search for a new coach?

