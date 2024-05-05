Argentina's World Cup winning coach Menotti dies at 85

Argentina's 1978 World Cup winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti attends the German Academy of Football Culture gala. Menotti, who led Argentina to their first World Cup title in 1978, died at the age of 85, the Argentinian Football Federation (AFA) said on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday. Armin Weigel/dpa

César Luis Menotti, who led Argentina to their first World Cup title in 1978, died at the age of 85, the Argentinian Football Federation (AFA) said on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

"The Argentine Football Federation regrets to report with great sadness the death of César Luis Menotti, current director of national teams and former Argentina world champion coach," AFA wrote.

There was no information on the cause of his death.

Hosts Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-1 after extra-time in the 1978 World Cup final with Mario Kempes scoring twice.

Menotti, who like Lionel Messi was born in the city of Rosario, was regarded as a football philosopher. He defined his style as early as 1973, when he won his first title as coach with Club Huracán in the Argentinian league: "Offensive, clean, cheerful," opposed to a purely results-orientated game.

Before his coaching career, Menotti was a professional player. At the age of 80, he became director of national teams at his country's football federation.