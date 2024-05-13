Area sports roundup: NLS boys golf takes 3rd at Lakeville South Invite

May 12—GLENWOOD — New London-Spicer finished third, Minnewaska was fifth and Litchfield sixth in the eighth-team Lakeville South Invitational in which Minnewaska Golf Club was host on Saturday.

Edina won the tournament with rounds of 314 and 303 for a 617. NLS had rounds of 353 and 327 for a 680. Minnewaska shot 358 and 343 for a 701 and Litchfield shot 355 and 360 for a 715.

Edina's Lorenzo D'Angelo took home first place with rounds of 78 and 73 for a 151. Minnewaska's Thatcher Sherlin finished fifth with rounds of 81 and 80 for a 161.

Minnewaska beat Lakeville South 695-753 over two days and two rounds at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood.

Lakeville South's Jovie Ordal earned medalist honors with rounds of 78 and 76 for a two-day total of 154.

Minnewaska's top golfer was Ava Kolman, who shot 85 and 79 for 164. Annika DeBoer took third with identical rounds of 83 for a 166.

Jowell Gamez at No. 1, Jackson Barber at No. 2 and Jovial Martinez at No. 3 all earned singles victories for New London-Spicer in its match with Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at New London.

The Wildcats also picked up wins from Lucas Poverud and Adam Palmer at No. 2 doubles and Ethan Wenke and Vaughn Hanson and No. 3 doubles.

Barber's victory over Max Young was 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Poverud and Palmer defeated Bandon Sondag and Joey Wilcox 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.