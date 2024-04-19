Archie Cooley, former Jackson State football player and Mississippi Valley State coach, dies at 85

Former Jackson State football player Archie Cooley, who later went on to coach at Mississippi Valley State and an unknown wide receiver named Jerry Rice, died Thursday. He was 85.

Cooley was known as the "The Gunslinger" and during his time at Mississippi Valley State introduced his innovative “Satellite Express'' offense. The offense featured a no-huddle look with five wide receivers and showcased quarterback Willie Totten and Rice. Rice would go on to a stellar career with the San Francisco 49ers, election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is considered one of the greatest receivers in the history of the NFL.

The impact of Archie Cooley is still being felt today in college and pro football 40 years later thanks to his revolutionary Satellite Express offense



Cooley was born in Sumrall and raised in Laurel where he attended Oak Park High School.

Cooley played for Jackson State from 1959-61 and was captain of the team. He started at linebacker and center for coach John Merritt. Cooley graduated in 1962.

Roy Curry, a member of Jackson State Hall of Fame and the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame, said Cooley kept the team together in tough times and helped him when he started as a sophomore at quarterback. Curry added that during games, Cooley as the center, would make adjustments on the line that he did not see.

Coach Eddie Robinson of Grambling State University, left, and Mississippi Coach Archie Cooley walk in the Hoosier Dome ahead of the first Circle City Classic football game in 1984.

”He was the captain of the team and our leader,” Curry told the Clarion Ledger. “He really guided me and helped me in all kinds of ways. I am saddened to learn of his passing. I know he was a great coach and a great innovator. He was an even better person than he was a coach.”

The two would be roommates during Cooley’s senior year.

Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson said Cooley was a legend in the SWAC.

"He not only meant a lot to Jackson State, but to every school in the conference," said Robinson. "What he was able to do with the game of football and implement the changes that are still around today, speaks volumes. His legacy as a coach will live on forever, and his place here at Jackson State as a player will last forever."

Cooley's first coaching job was at Southside High School in Heidelberg where he worked for seven years. After two seasons as an assistant at Alcorn State and time at Tennessee State, Cooley got his big break at MVSU.

Cooley's record at MVSU was 42-27-2 and went on to lead the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a 27-13-2 record. He was out of coaching before taking over at Paul Quinn University. His career record was 83-78-5.

In 2007, Cooley was inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame.

"Coach Cooley was a trailblazing pioneer and the tremendous impact he had on the game of football and the countless number of lives he touched will be forever remembered,” SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland said.

