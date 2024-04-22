Advertisement

Will Arch Manning be Texas’ starting quarterback this season? | College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel · Ross Dellenger

Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel and senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss the Longhorn’s quarterback situation after Arch Manning’s impressive spring game performance. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.