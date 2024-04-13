Advertisement

‘I appreciate ya'll': Allen Iverson left speechless during the unveiling of his sculpture

NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 76ers' unveiled a new sculpture of the legend Allen Iverson outside the training complex in Camden. The event left A.I. without words. NBC10's Tim Furlong has more on the celebration.

