Apollo, Catholic will now meet Thursday in 9th baseball

The thunderstorm that rolled through the area late Wednesday afternoon knocked off the 9th District Baseball Tournament championship game.

The matchup between No. 8 Apollo and No. 11 Owensboro Catholic for the district title will now be Thursday at 6 p.m. at Panther Park at Daviess County High School.

Apollo is 22-7. Catholic is 25-7.

Apollo beat Daviess County 7-1 on Monday night to advance to both the district championship game and the 3rd Region Tournament.

Catholic overcame a 5-0 deficit with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Owensboro High School 8-5 on Tuesday night. The Aces also moved on to the 3rd Region Tournament with the win.

Both of those games were played in front of large crowds at Panther Park.

Apollo and Owensboro Catholic split during the regular season. Catholic won the first game 1-0 back on March 26. Apollo won the second matchup 8-1 at Catholic on April 23.

Apollo is the defending 3rd Region champion and it reached the final four of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament last year.

Apollo beat Catholic 1-0 in the opening round of the 9th District Tournament in 2023.