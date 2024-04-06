AP Top Sports News at 3:22 a.m. EDT
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for 71-69 win over UConn in women's Final Four. South Carolina awaits
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for 71-69 win over UConn in women's Final Four. South Carolina awaits
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Davis was notified several times by tournament officials before being assessed the one-stroke penalty.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
Mike Tyson is supposed to step in the ring against Jake Paul on July 20.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
Who has the least amount of worries attached to them in 2024? Jorge Martin reveals the steadiest performers for each of the first 10 rounds.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
No one likes talking about busts, but identifying them can help you avoid a problem down the line. Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights some infield draft fades.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dalton Del Don delivers an overview of what to look for in evaluating fantasy starting pitchers, as well as some hurlers to target in drafts.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.