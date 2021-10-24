AP Top 25 released: Georgia still No. 1, Oklahoma drops

After a week off, the Georgia Bulldogs remain at No. 1 in the newest AP Top 25.

Five ranked teams lost this past weekend, including No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 14 Coastal Carolina, No. 18 NC State and No. 25 Purdue.

The top-four is different yet again after Oklahoma’s poor showing versus a bad Kansas team. The Sooners moved back and Alabama has moved up after a 52-24 win over Tennessee.

POLL ALERT: Alabama jumps to 3rd behind Georgia, Cincinnati in AP Top 25; Iowa, Ole Miss into top 10; Iowa State, BYU return. Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/Po0ddrVDJy pic.twitter.com/9mLivZy1r7 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 24, 2021

The updated top-25 is as follows:

1 Georgia (7-0)

2 Cincinnati (7-0)

3 Alabama (7-1)

4 Oklahoma (8-0)

5 Ohio State (6-1)

6 Michigan (7-0)

7 Oregon (6-1)

8 Michigan State (7-0)

9 Iowa (6-1)

10 Ole Miss (6-1)

11 Notre Dame (6-1)

12 Kentucky (6-1)

13 Wake Forest (7-0)

14 Texas A&M (6-2)

15 Oklahoma State (6-1)

16 Baylor (6-1)

17 Pittsburgh (6-1)

18 Auburn (5-2)

19 SMU (7-0)

20 Penn State (5-2)

21 San Diego State (7-0)

22 Iowa State (5-2)

23 UTSA (8-0)

24 Coastal Carolina (6-1)

25 Brigham Young (6-2)