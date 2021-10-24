AP Top 25 released: Georgia still No. 1, Oklahoma drops
After a week off, the Georgia Bulldogs remain at No. 1 in the newest AP Top 25.
Five ranked teams lost this past weekend, including No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 14 Coastal Carolina, No. 18 NC State and No. 25 Purdue.
The top-four is different yet again after Oklahoma’s poor showing versus a bad Kansas team. The Sooners moved back and Alabama has moved up after a 52-24 win over Tennessee.
POLL ALERT: Alabama jumps to 3rd behind Georgia, Cincinnati in AP Top 25; Iowa, Ole Miss into top 10; Iowa State, BYU return.
Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/Po0ddrVDJy pic.twitter.com/9mLivZy1r7
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 24, 2021
The updated top-25 is as follows:
1 Georgia (7-0)
2 Cincinnati (7-0)
3 Alabama (7-1)
4 Oklahoma (8-0)
5 Ohio State (6-1)
6 Michigan (7-0)
7 Oregon (6-1)
8 Michigan State (7-0)
9 Iowa (6-1)
10 Ole Miss (6-1)
11 Notre Dame (6-1)
12 Kentucky (6-1)
13 Wake Forest (7-0)
14 Texas A&M (6-2)
15 Oklahoma State (6-1)
16 Baylor (6-1)
17 Pittsburgh (6-1)
18 Auburn (5-2)
19 SMU (7-0)
20 Penn State (5-2)
21 San Diego State (7-0)
22 Iowa State (5-2)
23 UTSA (8-0)
24 Coastal Carolina (6-1)
25 Brigham Young (6-2)