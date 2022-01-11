AP Top 25: Georgia and Alabama lead final poll of 2021 season

The four College Football Playoff teams took the top four spots in the final Associated Press Top 25.

Georgia finishes at No. 1 ahead of Alabama after beating the Crimson Tide 33-18 on Monday night in the national title game. Georgia scored 27 points in the second half to come back from a 9-6 halftime deficit and get the school's first national title in over 40 seasons.

Alabama comes in at No. 2 ahead of Michigan and Cincinnati. The latter two teams were the losers in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff.

Sugar Bowl winner Baylor ends the season at No. 5 after beating Ole Miss. The Bears took down the Rebels after Ole Miss QB Matt Corral suffered a right leg injury in the first half of the game.

Ohio State is at No. 6 after winning the Rose Bowl in a thriller over Utah. The Utes finish the season at No. 12 in the AP poll, just behind Ole Miss outside the top 10.

Oklahoma State and Notre Dame are in positions 7 and 8 after their Fiesta Bowl matchup. The Cowboys are one spot ahead of the Irish after their comeback win. Michigan State ends the season at No. 9 after beating Pitt in the Peach Bowl, and Oklahoma rounds out the top 10 after beating Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

Here's the full top 25 to end the season.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (14-1)

2. Alabama (13-2)

3. Michigan (12-2)

4. Cincinnati (13-1)

5. Baylor (12-2)

6. Ohio State (11-2)

7. Oklahoma State (12-2)

8. Notre Dame (11-2)

9. Michigan State (11-2)

10. Oklahoma (11-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-3)

12. Utah (10-4)

13. Pitt (11-3)

14. Clemson (10-3)

15. Wake Forest (11-3)

16. Louisiana (13-1)

17. Houston (12-2)

18. Kentucky (10-3)

19. Brigham Young (10-3)

20. North Carolina State (9-3)

21. Arkansas (9-4)

22. Oregon (10-4)

23. Iowa (10-4)

24. Utah State (11-3)

25. San Diego State (12-2)