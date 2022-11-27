AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 14

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 14 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 14

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.

Also Receiving Votes: Troy 80, NC State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pitt 5, Fresno State 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1

25 Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-4 99 (NR)

24 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-3 114 (18)

23 UTSA Roadrunners 10-2 145 (NR)

22 UCF Knights 9-3 170 (25)

21 Texas Longhorns 8-4 316 (24)

20 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 358 (NR)

19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-4 384 (13)

18 Tulane Green Wave 10-2 551 (19)

17 UCLA Bruins 9-3 618 (17)

16 Oregon State Beavers 9-3 662 (22)

15 Oregon Ducks 9-3 701 (10)

14 Florida State Seminoles 9-3 730 (16)

13 Kansas State Wildcats 9-3 815 (15)

12 Utah Utes 9-3 849 (14)

11 LSU Tigers 9-3 874 (6)

10 Clemson Tigers 10-2 928 (7)

9 Washington Huskies 10-2 1048 (12)

8 Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 1131 (11)

7 Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 1195 (9)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 1243 (8)

5 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 1313 (2)

4 USC Trojans 11-1 1382 (5)

3 TCU Horned Frogs 12-0 1449 (4)

2 Michigan Wolverines 12-0 1516 5 1st (3)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 1570 58 1st (1)

