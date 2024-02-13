Can anything stop the Kansas City Chiefs? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald and Justis Mosqueda from the Acme Packing Company discuss the reasons behind the relentless success of the Kansas City Chiefs as an unstoppable franchise. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Can anything stop this, the Chiefs?

JUSTIS MOSQUEDA: The salary cap. An act of God.

CHARLES MCDONALD: I think there's probably a pretty real chance that they lose Chris Jones in free agency this year.

JUSTIS MOSQUEDA: Trent McDuffie probably would have been MVP in that game, right, if not for Mahomes' heroics at the end. Like, I think McDuffie had one of the best games out of anyone on the field. I don't think it matters, man. Because as long as, like, Spagnuolo is not getting head coaching interviews, right, so he's going to stay as DC. And he's amazing in these big games, and he's amazing in these big games just, like, from a game planning standpoint. I don't know if there's an offensive play caller defensive play caller combo in the league that I would want more than these guys.

Put the over under on how many rings Patrick Mahomes is going to get. He's at three right now. You have to say, like, five and a half, maybe? Like, the over under is, like, maybe breaking Brady's record.

CHARLES MCDONALD: I would put it at five and a half. That's probably fair. Because look, even Tom Brady went a long time without winning one.

JUSTIS MOSQUEDA: I mean, that's the crazy thing, right, is like everyone talks about how the AFC is loaded at quarterback talent, right, and they're like Burrow, Lamar, Josh Allen, now we got a Stroud that popped up, right? Like, I think everyone is just rooting for one, right? Like, if you're a Bills fan, you get one with Josh Allen. You're happy. If you're a Bengals fan, you get one with Joe Burrow. I'm a Packers fan, and you know, Jordan Love, I'm like, let's just get one. One is the goal.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Yeah, I think Kevin Clark put this really well on Twitter, like, this is where he gets the Jordan comparisons, where him existing is, like, affecting the legacies of the people around him-- or not really the people around him. I mean, like his opposition. Kyle Shanahan, you run into Mahomes twice as a head coach, you know, and like this version of Mahomes is better than the version that he played the first time. He barely needs anyone past Travis Kelce. I think PFF had him with about like 300 yards of dropped passes during the season, which is not an insignificant amount at all, and then they still figure it out.

You're looking at a Patrick Mahomes-led team that clearly, at points in the regular season, they did not look good. And they go Dolphins, beat them the hell up. Buffalo, Mahomes classic game. Cuts through them in the cold, on the road, first road playoff game. Beats the Bills. Goes to Baltimore and goes absolutely sicko mode in the first half.

JUSTIS MOSQUEDA: Mahomes is the boogeyman, dude.