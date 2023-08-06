Antonio Johnson soaking in knowledge of Jaguars DBs, thriving with 'go-getter' mentality

Players quickly took off their practice jerseys and made their way back to the Jacksonville Jaguars locker room following a day of Organized Team Activities in June. Members of the media made their way around the field of EverBank Stadium back to their media room, now finished with player interviews.

Rookie safety Antonio Johnson didn't leave the field, though. His jersey was off, but he made sure to stick around, soaking in valuable knowledge from cornerback Tyson Campbell, who has quickly become one of the team's top defenders.

He continued to work on his technique, staying sharp as training camp was only a month and change away.

Cool to see. #Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell working with rookie safety Antonio Johnson after prax today. pic.twitter.com/xSkV8vcrLU — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) June 5, 2023

More Jaguars coverage:

Troubling news: Jaguars' Tyler Shatley has incident of Atrial Fibrillation, sees limited work at practice

Frenette: Cam Robinson, Walker Little dynamic reflects Jaguars' team-above-self culture

Jaguars practice report: Tyson Campbell suffers concussion in practice at EverBank Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) dances around during the warm up period at the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday morning training camp session July 28, 2023 inside the Miller Electric Center training facility.

Johnson, drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, isn't taking any shortcuts and wants to soak in the knowledge of the team's experienced players. It's part of the process, something Johnson told the Times-Union after practice Saturday was paramount to his success as a rookie.

"I feel like, as a rookie safety, being in the room with those guys, it's an honor. It's a blessing at the same time because those guys got years in the league and [have had] great seasons, all of them, and on different levels and different aspects of the game as well. Just being able to go to them and pick their brain, get the knowledge they have."

Players within Johnson's position group including Rayshawn Jenkins, Andre Cisco, Andre Wingard and Daniel Thomas have been instrumental to Johnson's first year in the NFL. "They're not holding back," he said.

#Jaguars rookie Antonio Johnson working with S Rayshawn Jenkins.



Looked like Rayshawn was saying something to Johnson after the rep was finished. pic.twitter.com/aCJkVq3k6C — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) May 22, 2023

During training camp, Johnson has worked primarily as a safety, similar to the role currently held by Jenkins. While he has not necessarily played the traditional nickel cornerback role, the rookie has been utilized in the slot some, something he embraces as a versatile player.

"[I am] really just learning the defense as best as I can, and making myself available as much as I can by learning multiple spots," Johnson said, adding that he's been hard at work in his playbook, understanding that the Jaguars are trying to see exactly what he's capable of by throwing him in different positions.

Antonio Johnson has a 'go-getter' mentality

If there's one thing that Johnson prides himself in, it's his energy and relentless pursuit of excellence. He doesn't just go through the motions, nor does he just talk a big game only to not show up afterward. No, he's taken to coaching and has proven himself to be a potentially valuable asset for the Jaguars in his short time with the team.

“He’s improving, he’s learning the defense. He’s been in the right spots and a lot of times interceptions are just being in the right spot at the right time," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week when asked about the rookie.

"He’s done that and the defense the last couple of days has had some hands on footballs and created some takeaways which we talk a lot about. It’s good to see that our young guys are stepping up that way.”

Johnson has gotten his hands on a couple of footballs, including the first interception of camp, picking off backup quarterback CJ Beathard.

"I'm a go-getter," Johnson said when asked to describe his game. "I consider myself a go-getter. A lot of things can't hold me back. I try to go against the odds all the time. I want to be the expert. I want to be in a hostile environment. I want to be the person the team can lean on."

During his time at Texas A&M, Johnson accounted for 164 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.

Jumping from college to the pros can take some getting used to. Johnson admits that there are still days where he's making adjustments, trying to figure out what the next batch of info defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell will send his way. Still, he feels he's adjusted well.

"For the most part, from when I came in during rookie minicamp, to OTAs to now, it [has] slowed down a lot further," he said.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) hits a tackling ring Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first padded practice.

The Jaguars have now practiced in full pads several times during training camp and Johnson is embracing the change of pace and physicality that comes with it. At 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, Johnson's size is noticeable, especially in pads.

"I feel like that's a big part of my game," said Johnson, who's favorite player growing up was Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu. "The physicality, coming downhill, making plays on the ball. Big nickel, big safety and I use it to my advantage."

Johnson understands the value of special teams

While, ultimately, Johnson will want to see the field on defense, his first opportunity to step on the gridiron for the Jaguars will come via special teams.

Led by special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, the Jaguars boast one of the best units in the NFL, ranking 11th in special teams expert Rick Gosslin's 2022 rankings.

The respected coordinator has already taken a liking to the rookie defender, singling him out last week when asked about his progress.

"We got a ton of guys that come up, but a guy that shows up a ton is Antonio Johnson," Farwell said, later adding that Johnson is a player that has caught his eye. "He's a guy that's been spectacular. You see him out there playing defense, but he's been great for us as a gunner, vise stuff has been really good. Kickoff he's been doing well."

Johnson primarily played special teams as a true freshman at Texas A&M, excelling in the role. He remained on special teams through his sophomore and junior seasons while still playing a full-time role on defense. With the Jaguars, Johnson understands that he will have to start from ground zero to make the team and get on the field.

"Coach Doug Pederson makes it known that special teams is not a backburner on this team. You have to be willing to play special teams to get on the field. I'm willing to go play special teams," Johnson said quickly when asked about the potential role.

"If that's playing gunner, whatever the case may be, whatever you need me to do, I'll do it and if I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it at full capacity. This is how I am."

S Antonio Johnson covering a punt - 2023 fifth round pick out of Texas A&M.



Impressive size and length, listed 6-2, 198, special teams coordinator Heath Farwell pointed him out in a press conference last week #Jaguars #duuuval pic.twitter.com/u5p4OwgOSy — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) August 5, 2023

Johnson will get his first opportunity to take the field during the team's first preseason game of the year against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 12. He can't wait for the opportunity.

"I can't wait," he said with a smile on his face when asked about playing football next week. "It's been too long since I've been away from the game and the game setting. I'm excited. I can't wait. First NFL game. Just know, there's a lot of emotions going through [me] and I just can't wait to go out there and ball out."

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Antonio Johnson embracing defensive, special teams roles with Jaguars