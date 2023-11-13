Antonio Gibson TD catch ties Commanders-Seahawks at 19

Things are getting interesting in Seattle.

Commanders running back Antonio Gibson caught a 19-yard touchdown with 8:00 left in the fourth quarter, tying Washington-Seattle at 19 all.

Quarterback Sam Howell found Gibson down the field covered one-on-one by linebacker Bobby Wagner. Howell floated the ball to Gibson toward the right sideline, the running back caught it at the 4-yard line, and did the rest to score.

Gibson has recorded 13 yards on four carries but also has four catches for 33 yards with a TD.

Washington's had a lot of passes to running backs, as Brian Robinson leads Washington with six catches for 119 yards with a TD.