Antonio Brown trolls struggling Patriots offense, offers self as Christmas gift to Tom Brady

Antonio Brown is watching the same thing as the rest of us.

The New England Patriots offense has a problem — most notably the passing game.

The out-of-work wide receiver who played one game this season with the Patriots before being released amid a rape accusation sent out a Christmas-themed tweet in the middle of the Houston Texans’ 28-22 win over New England on Sunday.

Antonio Brown ... under the Christmas tree?

The message wasn’t subtle. He’s the ideal Christmas present for Brady and the Patriots. And while they’re at it, go get Rob Gronkowski too.

The tweet features a video of himself catching a touchdown pass from Brady before fading into a clip of Gronkowski doing the same. It comes complete with a soundtrack of Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I want for Christmas is you” with the whole thing sitting under an icon of a Christmas tree.

As in Brown and Gronkowski are gifts under a tree. For Brady.

Patriots do need help

At one point this season, Brady appeared to have a bevy of riches as receiving options, with Brown, Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas and first-round rookie N’Keal Harry alongside trusted Patriots veteran Julian Edelman in the New England receiving corps.

Now, only Harry remains standing next to Edelman, and the Patriots offense is lacking in reliable downfield threats.

Antonio Brown delivered a not-so-subtle Christmas message that he's the cure to the Patriots offensive woes.(Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thanks to a pair of late drives Sunday, Brady padded his stats to the tune of 326 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Texans. But he completed just 51.1 percent of his attempts, the fourth time in the last five games he’s completed less than 60 percent of his passes.

Whether it’s the receiving corps, his 42 years of age or both, something’s not clicking for Brady.

Brown, of course, sees himself as the cure. An All-Pro talent, he very well could be.

But thanks to a litany of off-field issues, he won’t get the chance to prove it.

