Antoine Winfield Jr. signs 4-year, $84.1 million with Buccaneers, making him NFL's top-paid defensive back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to a four-year, $84.1 million contract.

His $21.03 million annual salary makes him the NFL's highest-paid defensive back, topping the $21 million per year that Jaire Alexander received from the Green Bay Packers with his contract in 2022. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Winfield's deal is also notable in that he plays safety. The league's six highest-paid defensive backs – including Denzel Ward, Jalen Ramsey, Marlon Humphrey, Marshon Lattimore and Trevon Diggs – were all previously cornerbacks, according to Over the Cap. Derwin James Jr. was the NFL's top-paid safety until Winfield's deal with the Bucs.

Antoine Winfield Jr. S - TB - #31 2023 - 2024 season 76 Solo 6 Sack 3 Int 6 FF

The contract includes a guaranteed $45 million, also the most money an NFL safety has ever received.

Winfield, who will turn 26 in August, has played four seasons in the NFL. He was Tampa Bay's second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 45 overall) out of Minnesota. Last season was Winfield's best, recording 122 tackles, including six tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. He also compiled six forced fumbles and three interceptions, both career-high figures.

