Antoine Green makes case for final roster spot in preseason finale

When former UNC football wide receiver Antoine Green was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, Carolina fans knew exactly what kind of player Detroit was getting.

The Lions gained a speedy, reliable deep threat who, despite his late draft position, should contend for a roster spot in a suddenly-crowded wide receiver room. Green caught 90 passes for 1,710 yards and 15 touchdowns across five seasons as a Tar Heel, including his 798-yard, 7-touchdown campaign last year that landed him on the All-ACC Third Team.

Now in the NFL, Green is competing for playing time in a room with the likes of Jameson Williams, the Lions’ 2022 first-round pick. Williams is serving a 6-game suspension to start the year, which may pave the way for Green’s roster spot.

If the Lions’ Friday, Aug. 25 preseason victory against the Carolina Panthers is any indication of Green hearing his name called among the final 53, there’s a good chance he’ll be suiting up in Week 1 of the regular season.

With the score tied at 10 late in the first half, Green caught a pass in stride from Teddy Bridgewater and took it 70 yards to the house.

Green finished his preseason finale leading all receivers with 97 receiving yards. His 3-game total now adds up to 151 yards and that Friday night score.

To better help his case, Green’s 151-yard total ranked sixth among all preseason NFL receivers.

Marvin Jones and Josh Reynolds are atop the depth chart, but it’d be difficult to not give Green a further look. The Lions have until Tuesday, Aug. 29 to decide if Green makes the final roster – let’s hope his strong preseason paid off.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire