Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza are both good shortstops: What will the Yankees do about it?

Aaron Boone, Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, Brian Cashman / Credit: USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

TAMPA -- On Sunday morning at Steinbrenner Field, Aaron Judge breezed around the locker room, smiling like the well-paid captain he became over the winter. Giancarlo Stanton chatted about his offseason trip to Egypt, Anthony Rizzo said his hellos and Gerrit Cole threw a bullpen session.

All of those players are in their 30s. All are millionaires many times over. All have made multiple All-Star teams.

None, however, represented as much intrigue on the first full day of spring training as a pair of shortstops with a combined age of 43 and barely five minutes of service time between them, Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza.

The single most compelling plot point of the next six weeks will be how Volpe and Peraza look on a major league field together, and what the Yankees will learn about the shortstop position, both for this April and for years to come.

The situation is unique because both Volpe and Peraza project as above average defenders at their position. If either were in a different organization, we wouldn't be talking about a change; both would be a shortstop of the future.

Perhaps the Yankees won’t have to decide. Typically in cases like this, luck, health, and randomness intervene to resolve position logjams organically.

But let’s proceed for a moment with the assumption that both will develop as expected, and be ready this year to serve as a big league shortstop. Then what happens?

The scouts who cover the Yankees organization say consistently that Peraza is a slightly better defensive shortstop than Volpe -- but also that Volpe is definitely a shortstop, not one of those minor league shortstops ticketed for a position change, like Gleyber Torres was as a prospect.



Jul 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American League Futures shortstop Anthony Volpe (7) returns to the dugout after striking out in the first inning of the All Star-Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Using the 20-80 scouting scale, where 50 is an average tool, Volpe’s arm is generally graded at 50 and Peraza’s at 55. On the fielding tool, which encapsulates range but not throwing, Volpe is generally graded at 55 and Peraza 60.

Not every evaluator would agree with those numbers. Scouting grades reflect some subjectivity, and good scouts can differ on how they assess the same player. For Volpe and Peraza, this comes up with power; one scout who covers the Yankees said that Peraza’s power is a 55 or 60, Volpe’s a 50 or 55.

Story continues

But the organization itself has access to proprietary batted ball data, and some here say that it is Volpe’s power that is a tick above Peraza’s. A more basic statistic, slugging percentage, backs that view; Peraza has slugged .429 in the minor leagues, Volpe .505.

The way the Yankees generally assess positional requirements, power isn’t one of the two most essential tools at shortstop or second base, anyway. The fielding tool is of utmost importance at both positions, with arm important for a shortstop and unimportant at second.

Because both Peraza and Volpe have average or above average arms, both would waste that skill somewhat at second base (and at third, where the Yankees generally regard the throwing tool as the fourth most important).

A plus arm is useful at shortstop not just on ground balls but on relay plays. A Yankees second baseman is cutting off a strong throw from Judge, meaning he can get away with having a below average one himself. If Peraza indeed has a better arm than Volpe, that could be the tie-breaking factor.

Both Volpe and Peraza have reputations as hard workers with good makeup. They showed that in different ways on their first official day at camp on Sunday; Volpe chatted amiably about how much he loved the pitch clock in the minor leagues and enjoys taking large leads off bases; Peraza sweated through infield drills with Torres and coach Travis Chapman.

Aaron Boone says he plans to play all of his shortstops -- a group that also includes Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the versatile Oswaldo Cabrera -- at multiple positions this spring. That will allow the team to see how the same pieces fit in different configurations.

The experiment could easily extend past Opening Day, which Boone does not see as a meaningful deadline for resolution.

“I understand the Opening Day situation,” Boone says. “And that's kind of an understandable benchmark, because that's all we have to go on. And it's a big day. But I view this as a situation that could evolve throughout the season … the guy there on Opening Day may not be there on Day 10.”

The upshot of all this is that the Yankees don’t yet have enough data to decide which of the two prospects will be their long-term shortstop. Ask an internal or external evaluator today, and you’ll probably hear that Peraza has a slight edge, and that Volpe will end up at second or third.

But it’s close, and it could change -- which is why, with no disrespect intended to the Judges and Stantons and Coles, Volpe and Peraza are the two most interesting Yankees in camp.