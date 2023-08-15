With Anthony Richardson starting for Colts, Saints will face every top rookie QB

This probably doesn’t surprise many fans, but on Tuesday Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Anthony Richardson as the team’s starting quarterback. Richardson was one of the five highly discussed quarterbacks from this rookie class along with Bryce Young, C.J Stroud, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker.

And all five of them have their teams on this year’s New Orleans Saints schedule. The Saints will see Richardson, Stroud and Young this year for sure, but the latter passers are still working to earn their snaps. Let’s check in on each of their team’s quarterback situations:

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

The Saints will see Young twice this year, in Weeks 2 and 14. Their first matchup will be in prime time on a Monday night. While the other two of the top three passers are in the AFC, the No. 1 overall pick landed squarely in the Saints’ own division. This matchup could be a look into what the Saints will have to deal with for the next decade.

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 18

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10

The Saints take the short flight to Houston in Week 6 to face Stroud. This will still be early in his career, but the Ohio State product will have five games under his belt. These two teams face off in the preseason as well. If he plays, the Saints will have a very brief preview of Stroud in just a couple weeks.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Richardson will be the most interesting test. The Saints have struggled against running quarterbacks in the past. Richardson’s legs will be a part of his game especially early in his career. That will be the biggest task for the Saints when facing off Week 8. The week prior New Orleans plays on Thursday night, so they’ll have a long week to prep for Richardson.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Unless something unforeseen happens, the Saints will not face Levis. The Titans come to town Week 1, and he isn’t in competition for the starting job with Ryan Tannehill ahead of him and second-year pro Malik Willis.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10

Hendon Hooker, Detroit Lions

Hooker is still recovering from his ACL injury, so the Saints likely won’t see him either. Plus after Goff’s comments about the 2018 NFC championship game, I’m sure Saints fans are looking forward to playing the Lions current starter.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3

