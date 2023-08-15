Anthony Richardson says he was "shocked" and "thankful" when told he's Colts' QB1

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was not expecting to be greeted this morning with the news that he is the team's starting quarterback.

Richardson told reporters today that he was surprised to get the starting quarterback job so soon, and that it's only going to motivate him to justify the trust the team has put in him.

"Honestly, I was shocked," Richardson said. "I've been grinding, putting in the work to get the title, but it's not really all about the title. I'm just trying to make sure I'm ready for the team. Despite being labeled as QB1, I've still got other guys in the room helping me to get to that standard. I'm forever thankful for them. I appreciate them and I'm glad I did get the nod and have the trust of everybody in the building."

It may be a shock that it happened today, but it's not a shock that Richardson is the Colts' starting quarterback, and that the Colts expect him to be their starter for years to come. They drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick for a reason, and the reason wasn't to stand on the sideline.