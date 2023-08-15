Anthony Richardson named the Colts' starting QB. Here's when the Tennessee Titans play him

As of Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Titans can start thinking about how to slow down a rookie quarterback at least twice this fall.

Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will be the Colts' quarterback this season. This means, barring injury, the Titans will have to face Richardson on Oct. 8 in Indianapolis and again on Dec. 3 in Nashville.

The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, making the Florida product the third quarterback selected in his class. A 6-foot-4, 244-pound passer who lit up the NFL combine by running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, Richardson is a raw but talented passer who started only one season in college but has the enticing skills that led to his being compared to players such as Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton leading up to the draft.

Richardson enters the Colts-Titans rivalry in an era that the Titans have mostly dominated. The Titans have won five consecutive matchups against the Colts and six of the past seven dating back to when Ryan Tannehill took over as the Titans' quarterback, and the Titans have finished ahead of the Colts in the AFC South standings every year since that move in 2019 as well.

The Colts have started four different quarterbacks in their past seven games against the Titans.

Richardson won't be the only young quarterback in the AFC South this year. The Titans may also end up battling twice against C.J. Stroud, the Ohio State product whom the Houston Texans selected with the No. 2 pick in the draft. And the Titans have a rookie quarterback of their own in Will Levis, whom they picked in the second round in April.

Stroud, Richardson and Levis have all played one preseason game. Richardson was 7-for-12 passing for 67 yards with an interception and 7 rushing yards. Stroud was 2-for-4 with 13 yards and an interception. Levis went 9-for-14 with 85 yards and an interception.

