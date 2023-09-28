Anthony Richardson has another full practice

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had a full practice for a second consecutive day.

He and center Ryan Kelly missed Sunday's victory over the Ravens after being diagnosed with concussions. Kelly, too, had a full practice, so the final step for the players to play this week is clearance by team doctors and an independent neurologist.

Gardner Minshew replaced Richardson, and in two appearances, Minshew is 46-of-69 for 398 yards with two touchdowns. Colts coach Shane Steichen, though, already has declared Richardson will get his job back as soon as he's cleared.

Richardson has completed 30 of 47 passes for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception in two games. He’s also rushed for 75 yards and three scores.

The Colts have two other big names on their injury report.

Offensive guard Quenton Nelson (toe) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (groin) remained out of practice Thursday. The Colts added third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger (right shoulder) as a limited participant.