Anthony Richardson among Colts’ seven captains for 2023
The Indianapolis Colts players have voted on their team captains for the 2023 season, and the seven-player group was announced Thursday.
In a mix of youth and veterans, the list of the Colts’ captains shouldn’t come as a surprise. Only two of them are entering their first season with the “C” on their chest, one of which is rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Head coach Shane Steichen spoke about what that means for a rookie to be voted a captian.
“I think it’s big. It just shows what the team has thought about him. I mean these were not, there was no favoritism – these guys, it was their votes and they voted him to be one of the top seven captains,” Steichen told the media Thursday. “I’m excited for him to get that honor. I think that’s a big honor as a rookie. To get that just kind of really speaks volumes about what the team thinks about him.”
Here’s a look at the Colts’ captains for 2023:
DT DeForest Buckner
Years as captain: 5 (2021-2023 with Colts)
LB Zaire Franklin
Years as captain: 4 (2020-2023)
LB Shaquille Leonard
Years as captain: 5 (2019-2023 with Colts)
C Ryan Kelly
Years as captain: 1 (2023 with Colts)
G Quenton Nelson
Years as captain: 3 (2021-2023 with Colts)
CB Kenny Moore II
Years as captain: 2 (2022-2023 with Colts)
QB Anthony Richardson
Years as captain: 1 (2023 with Colts)