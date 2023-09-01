Anthony Richardson among Colts’ seven captains for 2023

The Indianapolis Colts players have voted on their team captains for the 2023 season, and the seven-player group was announced Thursday.

In a mix of youth and veterans, the list of the Colts’ captains shouldn’t come as a surprise. Only two of them are entering their first season with the “C” on their chest, one of which is rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Head coach Shane Steichen spoke about what that means for a rookie to be voted a captian.

“I think it’s big. It just shows what the team has thought about him. I mean these were not, there was no favoritism – these guys, it was their votes and they voted him to be one of the top seven captains,” Steichen told the media Thursday. “I’m excited for him to get that honor. I think that’s a big honor as a rookie. To get that just kind of really speaks volumes about what the team thinks about him.”

Here’s a look at the Colts’ captains for 2023:

DT DeForest Buckner

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Years as captain: 5 (2021-2023 with Colts)

LB Zaire Franklin

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Years as captain: 4 (2020-2023)

LB Shaquille Leonard

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Years as captain: 5 (2019-2023 with Colts)

C Ryan Kelly

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Years as captain: 1 (2023 with Colts)

G Quenton Nelson

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Years as captain: 3 (2021-2023 with Colts)

CB Kenny Moore II

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Years as captain: 2 (2022-2023 with Colts)

QB Anthony Richardson

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Years as captain: 1 (2023 with Colts)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire