Anthony Richardson: Amazing to have a vet like Joe Flacco helping me

Anthony Richardson isn't planning to make any major changes to his playing style after last season's shoulder injury, but the Colts quarterback is open to suggestions about how to improve as he moves into his second season.

Richardson is especially open to hearing what one of his new teammates has to say. The Colts signed Joe Flacco as a free agent to serve as Richardson's backup and Richardson said that he's been peppering his older teammate for information as they work together to prepare for the season.

“Man, it’s crazy because Joe was in the NFL when I was in elementary school,’’ Richardson said, via Mike Chappell of FOX59.com. “Every time I see him, it’s like, ‘That’s Joe Flacco right there.’ I ask him questions all the time and he’s just laid back. We’re in meeting rooms and he keeps telling me certain things: ‘I would do this. I would do this. But that’s just me.’ I just take it and add it to my bag. It’s amazing just to have a vet like that. It’s Joe Flacco. . . . he played with Ray Lewis and all those guys. I just remember riding on the school bus and they were winning the Super Bowl.’’

Flacco may not be thrilled about the reminders of the size of the age gap between him and the 2023 first-round pick, but his willingness to share what he's learned since 2008 should help the Colts' chances of contending this fall.