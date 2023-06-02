Anthony Rendon will reportedly not face charges after postgame incident with Athletics fan
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon reportedly will not face charges following a run-in with an Oakland Athletics fan after a game in March, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Oakland Police Department reportedly investigated charges of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor battery, per the Los Angeles Times. A police spokesperson told the Times that the case is now closed, and no charges would be filed.
Rendon was involved with a tense back-and-forth with a fan following a March 30 game. After the 2-1 loss by the Angels, video emerged in which Rendon grabbed the shirt of an Athletics fan. After a profane exchange, Rendon let the man's shirt go but took a swipe at the fan as he backed away. Rendon's swipe did not make contact with the fan.
(Warning: Video contains NSFW language.)
Wow! Uncool! pic.twitter.com/FNRFWL46A0
— PetrosAndMoneyShow (@PetrosAndMoney) March 31, 2023
Rendon was slated to address the exchange the following day but declined after MLB said it would investigate the video. Following that investigation, the league handed Rendon a five-game suspension. Rendon appealed, and the suspension was lowered to four games.
Rendon is hitting .301/.415/.369 in 30 games this season. He returned from the suspension April 8 and hit .320 over the next 28 games before going on the injured list due to a groin injury. Rendon has been sidelined since mid-May due to the injury, though he is inching closer to a return.