Anthony Edwards with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/25/2022
Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/25/2022
Kai Jones (Charlotte Hornets) with an alley oop vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 11/25/2022
The Packers ruled out one player and listed one as doubtful and two as questionable on the final injury report before Week 12 vs. the Eagles.
Within some Christian sects, there is a holiday celebrated on November 2 called All Souls' Day, which is meant to honor those who have passed. And earlier this month, Charles Spencer, 58, made a special post to commemorate the lives of his late sister, Princess Diana, and his deceased father, John Spencer. The 9th Earl Spencer posted a throwback that featured all three of them at the 8th Earl Spencer's birthday party in 1989. In his caption, Charles said, “Today is All Souls Day - when it’s cust
Here's who Kyrie Irving says is the best shooter in the world right now
Steve Kerr presented his case on why he believes Steph Curry is "unlike anyone on earth" after the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.
Klay Thompson knows Jordan Poole is fully capable of getting out of his slump in no time.
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings are among the biggest risers in this week’s NBA power rankings.
Stevens' interlocutor, the Globe's Dan Shaughnessy, has a bone to pick with Brown regardless.
LeBron James remains on target to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record.
Patrick Beverley was suspended due to his "history of unsportsmanlike acts."
The North Carolina Tar Heels' men's basketball program returns to action on Friday in the winner's bracket of the Phil Knight Invitational. And after surviving a scare against Portland, the test gets a little tougher. Up next for the Tar Heels is ...
Three questions entering Suns-Pistons matchup Friday night at Footprint Center.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers explained on "All The Smoke" why Steph Curry is a "cheat code."
After a shaky offensive performance in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Duke coach Jon Scheyer wanted to see Jeremy Roach get back to playing more instinctively, especially at the offensive end of the floor. Roach responded with a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and No. 8 Duke withstood Xavier’s second-half comeback for a 71-64 win on Friday. Roach came one point shy of matching his career high, and the Blue Devils rebounded after an unexpectedly tight victory over Oregon State in the opening round of the event.
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his thoughts on MSU's performance against Alabama and Friday's matchup with Oregon in 4 quick takes
After seeing what the New York native can do on the court with some trust and regular run, 29 other teams are probably kicking themselves.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had some very high praise for a late Lakers legend and a current Lakers superstar.
The UConn Huskies' strong start to the season continued on Thursday night as they dominated the Oregon Ducks 83-59 to improve to 6-0.
The Badgers fall in heartbreaking fashion
Tom Izzo spoke to Andy Katz following MSU's loss to Alabama to discuss injuries, what's ahead and more: