Anthony Davis drills no-look half-court shot during warmups just because he can

When San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich joked about adding a four or five-point shot to the NBA, this might have been what he was talking about. During warmups before Friday’s game, New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis casually drained a half-court shot while not even looking at the basketball.

Not surprisingly, Davis’ teammates were amazed.





That was basically a no-effort swish while Davis had his back turned to the basket. That’s a pretty impressive warmup shot.

In fact, it might be the most impressive warmup feat we’ve seen by an NBA player this season. Stephen Curry has been dazzling in pregame warmups for a while now, draining shots from all over the arena. LeBron James took it to another level when he nailed a couple long-distance shots from the Los Angeles Lakers’ logo before a game.

Davis’ feat was probably the best of that bunch. It may be the least repeatable warmup shot of that trio, but it was still better than any other warmup routine we’ve seen this season.

Shots like that might help explain why Davis went off against the Miami Heat on Friday. He easily led all scorers, dropping 41 on the Heat.

Davis’ efforts wound up being all for naught, however, as the Pelicans lost the contest 106-101.

Anthony Davis drained an impossible shot in warmups. (AP Photo)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

