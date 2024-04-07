Another Patriots insider sees hefty price tag for No. 3 draft pick

Speculation has been swirling in regards to what the New England Patriots will do with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

They could either use the pick on a top prospect or trade down for more picks. However, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran believes it would take quite a package for New England to trade down from that spot.

There have been a bunch of hypothetical scenarios throughout various mock drafts over the last few weeks on what the Patriots will do with the selection. When asked in March, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo did not exactly shy away from the idea of trading the pick, either

Nevertheless, it might take quite a bit for the Patriots to do so.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted earlier in the week that he believed it could take multiple first-round draft picks and an established player for the Patriots to trade down. Curran went on the “Patriots Talk Podcast” and noted what he believed it would take.

“What kind of currency do the Patriots need to see coming to them, and I keep circling back to it’s going to be three first-round picks, meaning at 11 and 23 and their first-round pick from next year,” said Curran. “From what I’m hearing, it’s going to take a lot more than that for the Patriots to be moved off their spot because they as a team collectively understand the opportunity that these three quarterbacks represent at the top of the draft.”

The Patriots would undoubtedly fetch a big haul for the third overall selection that could change the direction of the franchise, regardless of what decision they make.

What they do could have ramifications on not only coach Jerod Mayo’s tenure but the rest of the AFC East as well.

