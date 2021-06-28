'Annihilated' – how the French papers reacted to their Euro 2020 exit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph Sport
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
L&#39;Equipe and Le Figaro were among the French papers to put the boot in to Deschamps
L'Equipe and Le Figaro were among the French papers to put the boot in to Deschamps

French dreams of winning a Euro 2020 and World Cup double were shown the sortie on Monday night after Les Bleus were beaten on penalties by Switzerland in the round of 16.

The French newspapers responded to the shock defeat with fury, aimed in particular at the tinkering of Didier Deschamps, the world champions' coach, who was attacked for switching to an untested back three in what one of the papers called “one of the biggest fiascos in the history of team selection”.

The frontpage of L'Equipe, France's leading sports newspaper, led the nation's dismay, simply saying “Anéantis” (“annihilated”), while the headline on its match report said: “Tombés de si haut” (“Fallen from so high”).

The paper paid tribute to a magnificent game of football but said France ultimately took “a hell of a slap”.

“It was incredible, majestic, extraordinary, despairing, too, and in the end, all the Blues and their fans can do now is cry. France is the reigning world champion, she was obviously among the favourites of the event, but she took a hell of a slap on Monday.”

Deschamps gets a kicking after 'Woodstock du foot'

Libération called the match the “Woodstock of football”.

But the paper blamed defeat on Deschamps, whose team looked lopsided and exposed.

“Since their 1-1- draw with Hungary, France have been unsteady: by bringing in Kingsley Coman at half-time... the coach will not have fought this imbalance but will have encouraged it. The option could have paid off. It turned against the Blues. But got us a big, big football moment.”

Similarly, Le Parisien accused Deschamps's team of "ridiculing themselves" and escaping for too long with a shoddy defence.

Didier Deschamps was forced to change tactics after injuries to his left backs - UEFA
Didier Deschamps was forced to change tactics after injuries to his left backs - UEFA

“It was impossible to go on any longer with so many defensive frailties and the Blues ended up paying for them. At the penalty shoot out in a match that started in Romania on Monday and finally finished on Tuesday, Didier Deschamps's men left a Euros they had made little impact on. They led 3-1, there was only 15 minutes left, but they found a way to carry on making fools of themselves on a night where everything seemed to have been falling back into place. The offensive trio that was the envy of the world produced the hoped-for sparkle, with Karim Benzema the superstar in the spotlight. But this French team has too many gaps in it with a defence too poor to get them into the quarter finals despite the three goals scored."

'One of the biggest fiascos in the history of selection'

In its "Tops and flops" review of the game, Le Figaro wondered where the world champions have gone: “Where is the strength of this French team, a hallmark of the Deschamps era? While the system cobbled together by the coach did not help, many players seemed lost on the lawn. Without a compact bloc, the French have proved powerless against the opportunistic Swiss. Deschamps had lost the recipe that allowed his team to reach the last two finals in a major tournament.”

The paper also accused Deschamps of "one of the biggest fiascos in the history of selection" after he picked a 3-4-1-2 formation that he later abandoned midway through the first half with France trailing.

“The time for accounts and assessments will come very quickly but Deschamps' men have not lived up to expectations, let alone their status.”

“During the first act, the whole edifice kept rocking, giving the permanent impression of being lost, even on the verge of breaking up. The world champions were nowhere to be seen.”

'Bucharest terminus, everyone off'

Le Monde said history will be "cruel" if it remembered too clearly Kylian Mbappé's spot kick, and compared his miss to penalties by some of the game's best players.

“Bucharest terminus, everyone gets off. History is cruel and will remember that Mbappé has already joined Platini, Zico, Baggio or Beckham in the list of great failed players in the exercise.”

However, Eurosport.fr, in their player ratings, suggested Mbappe was in “the midst of a nightmare”.

Mbappe&#39;s missed penalty sent France home - GETTY IMAGES
Mbappe's missed penalty sent France home - GETTY IMAGES

Le Parisien's Cyril Simon defended captain Hugo Lloris, whose performance he said had papered over gaping cracks in the French defence.

"They didn't know how to shut up shop." The French captain Hugo Lloris has been among the first of the Blues to analyse the why and how of this sad exit against the Swiss. With this expression the 34-year-old has clearly not said everything that is lacking with this team, unable to stay on top for 90 minutes like it did during the World Cup, and then even in extra time. But he has summed up well the major problems with this 2021 vintage: a fragility leading to pockets of turbulence for several minutes, or even tens of minutes.

'Nothing was going well, and now it's over'

Meanwhile, Le Parisien said, in a match report with the headline “These Blues did not deserve to go further”, that little went right on a grim night for the French.

“The end of the story was not planned like that, not here, not against the Swiss, not after leading 3-1. Nothing was really going well and now it's over.”

Patrick Vieira, who played for France when they won the World Cup in 1998 and Euro 2000, told ITV that Deschamps' team had no cohesion.

“The best team deserve to go to the next round and tonight that is the Swiss,” he said.

“It was a poor French national team. There wasn't any togetherness, there wasn't any spirit. We didn't play as a team so we didn't deserve to go to the next round.”

What the team said

Deschamps led France to victory at the World Cup in 2018 – and his team had never lost to Switzerland in a tournament.

“It is my responsibility and I told the players that I assume it," Deschamps said.

“When France win, merit goes always to the players. When things are less good then it is my responsibility. But that's the way sport is. You have to accept it even if it hurts.”

Deschamps stood by Mbappé whose crucial spot-kick was saved in the shoot-out.

“Of course Kylian, even if he didn't score a goal (in Euro 2020), he was decisive in many actions that we had, then he took the responsibility to take this penalty and no-one is really angry with him,” Deschamps said.

Recommended Stories

  • Messi breaks Argentina's record for caps at Copa America win

    Lionel Messi became Argentina's most capped international player on Monday, marking the occasion with two goals as he led his national team to a 4-1 win over Bolivia at the Copa America. The 34-year-old Messi's 148th appearance for Argentina beat the mark previously held by retired defender Javier Mascherano. Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005 in a 2-1 win in a friendly against Hungary.

  • Kylian Mbappe the fall-guy as France lose penalty shootout to Switzerland and exit Euro 2020

    Kylian Mbappe misses the tenth penalty of the shootout and Swiss win 5-4 France looked to have it won in a four-minute period when they saved a pen and scored twice But Swiss fought back with goals on 81 and 90th minutes to force extra time World champions France have been dramatically eliminated from Euro 2020 on penalties after Switzerland recovered from 3-1 down to equalise in added time and then triumph in a shoot-out. Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive 10th penalty, with Switzerland goalkeep

  • Mbappe the culprit as Switzerland stun France on penalties

    Switzerland defeated world champions France 5-4 on penalties in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday as Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive spot-kick in the shootout following a thrilling 3-3 draw in Bucharest.

  • Luke Shaw hits out at Mourinho: ‘He needs to move on’

    Luke Shaw has hit out at his former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, as the England left back let rip on the legendary Portuguese coach.

  • An inside look at the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: ABC News exclusive

    The top U.S. general directing the full withdrawal of all 2,500 American troops from Afghanistan acknowledged in an exclusive interview with ABC News chief Global Affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz that the security situation in the country is "not good" and that the Taliban's push to seize parts of the country is "concerning." Gen. Austin Scott Miller said he stands by his belief that there cannot be a military victor in Afghanistan, but he told Raddatz that as the Taliban continues with its military operations across the country, while also engaging in peace talks, "you're starting to create conditions here that doesn't -- won't look good for Afghanistan in the future if there is a push for a military takeover" that could result in a civil war.

  • Russia's newest submarines are 'on par with ours' and sailing closer to the US, top commanders say

    Russia and China are "developing capabilities" below the nuclear threshold "to hold the homeland at risk," the head of US Northern Command said.

  • Indonesia's COVID-19 situation nears 'catastrophe' - Red Cross

    Indonesia's COVID-19 surge is on the edge of a "catastrophe" as the more infectious Delta variant dominates transmission and chokes hospitals in Southeast Asia's worst epidemic, the Red Cross said on Tuesday. Indonesia has reported record daily COVID-19 infections of more than 20,000 in recent days, in a new wave of infections fueled by the emergence of highly transmissible virus variants and increased mobility after the Muslim fasting month. "Every day we are seeing this Delta variant driving Indonesia closer to the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe," said Jan Gelfand, head of the Indonesian delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), urging better vaccine access globally.

  • Brazil to redeploy troops to Amazon to fight deforestation

    President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree Monday to dispatch Brazilian soldiers to the Amazon in a bid to curb surging deforestation, just two months after withdrawing troops from the region and days after his Environment Minister resigned. The decree published in the country's official gazette said soldiers would go to the states of Para, Amazonas, Mato Grosso and Rondonia through the end of August. It didn't provide details about the number of troops to be deployed nor the cost of the operation.

  • Record heat forces western Canada province to shut schools, universities

    British Columbia closed schools and universities on Monday due to extreme heat which pushed temperature in the western Canadian province to a national record over the weekend, in a country that is widely known for its brutal winter and snows. Lytton, a town in central British Columbia roughly 200km (124 miles) north of Vancouver, reported a temperature of 46.6°C (115.88°F) on Sunday. Prior to the weekend, the historical high in Canada was 45°C, set in Saskatchewan in 1937, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

  • Covid-19: A coronavirus-linked threat to children in India

    Children who have fully recovered from Covid in India are battling a rare and dangerous infection.

  • American tells Tokyo court he regrets helping Ghosn flee Japan

    U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor told a Tokyo court on Tuesday he regretted helping Carlos Ghosn flee Japan and said the former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman should have stayed to face trial for alleged financial misconduct. Flanked by two guards, Taylor, who was brought handcuffed into court with his son Peter, bowed deeply to the three judges that will decide their sentence, asking that they allow him to return to the United States to see his disabled father. Taylor replied yes when the prosecutor asked whether he believed Ghosn should have stayed in Japan.

  • Shohei Ohtani's solo homer

    Shohei Ohtani sends a curveball to the right-field bleachers for his 26th home run of the season, putting the Angels on the board in the 1st

  • Soccer-Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0 to set up Colombia Copa America date

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -An Edinson Cavani penalty sealed an easy 1-0 win for Uruguay against neighbours Paraguay at the Copa America on Monday, setting up a quarter-final tie against Colombia. Despite the narrow scoreline it was a dominant performance from Uruguay, who had the vast majority of chances but struggled to break down Paraguay's stubborn defence. Uruguay were also lacking a bit of quality in front of goal and had to rely on Cavani's 21st minute spot kick for the win.

  • Soccer-Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight

    BUCHAREST (Reuters) -Switzerland's Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe's spot kick to secure a 5-4 shootout win over the world champions following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time on Monday, to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain. It was Switzerland's first knockout stage victory at a tournament since 1938 and the first time they have made the last eight since the 1954 World Cup which they hosted. On a memorable evening for Swiss football, the so-called Nati repeatedly beat the odds, coming from 3-1 down with two goals in the final five minutes to force extra time and eventually penalties.

  • Tennis Player ‘Triple Z’ Becomes First Chinese Man to Qualify for Wimbledon in ‘the Open Era’

    Zhang Zhizhen, nicknamed "Triple Z," became the first male Chinese tennis player to play singles in the main draw at The Championships (Wimbledon) since the Open Era began in 1968. Rising star: The 24-year-old athlete defeated Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the qualifiers on Thursday and was supposed to play his first major main draw against France’s Andreas Hoang on June 28, CNN reported.

  • White House: Biden respects right to protest 'peacefully' after US Olympic athlete demonstrates against anthem

    The White House expressed President Joe Biden's support for the national anthem while also backing athlete protests during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

  • Chicago Woman Handcuffed Naked During Botched Raid In 2019 Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Mayor Lori Lightfoot

    Anjanette Young -- the Chicagoan who was subjected to a botched 2019 police raid wherein which she was handcuffed while naked -- recently said in a press conference that she's still seeking justice and feels "betrayed" by the city's mayor, Lori Lightfoot.

  • Euro 2020: Switzerland knocks out heavy favorites France via penalty kicks

    Kylian Mbappe missed France's fifth and final penalty and the defending World Cup champs are out of the European Championships.

  • Euro 2020: Germany's 'secret list' of penalty takers revealed ahead of last-16 meeting with England

    Kylian Mbappe the fall-guy as France lose penalty shoot-out to Switzerland This is England's moment – they must come out swinging without fear Reading this in the Telegraph app? Sign up for Euro 2020 notifications here When it comes to penalty shoot-outs, England and Germany have plenty of history. The heartbreak of Italia '90, where Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle fluffed their lines. The misery of Euro '96, where a certain Gareth Southgate failed to beat Germany goalkeeper Andreas Kopke. Given

  • Tyrese Gibson reveals how he, Dwayne Johnson ended feud in a ‘real way’

    Singer turned actor Tyrese Gibson let it be known again that his feud with former Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in the past. In an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s guest host Tiffany Haddish released on Monday, Gibson opened up about how he reconnected with Johnson. “Now, how are things between you and The Rock, you good?” Haddish asked Gibson on the show.