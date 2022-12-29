Andrew Wiggins 'doubtful' to make Warriors return vs. Trail Blazers

Wiggins 'doubtful' to make Warriors return vs. Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors operated without All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins in their last 12 games. That streak most likely will reach 13.

Wiggins -- who was cleared to return after missing 10 games with a right adductor strain, only to sit out two more games with an illness -- isn't expected to play Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wants Wiggins to scrimmage and participate in practice before playing in his first game since Dec. 3. Golden State isn't holding practice Thursday in San Francisco as the team rests during its season-long eight-game homestand.

“I would say Andrew is doubtful for Portland,” Kerr said Wednesday night after the Warriors’ 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz. “He needs a couple days of practice. He just got back in the gym [Wednesday]. We’ll see how he’s feeling. I suppose there’s a chance he could play against Portland, but I would say doubtful.”

Kerr also said the Warriors plan to bring rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. back to San Francisco for Friday’s game in case an extra body is needed.

Baldwin, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, scored an efficient 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting in 13 minutes on the floor Wednesday night. It was his second career double-digit-point game, following a career-high 17 points Dec. 21 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Baldwin practiced with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday afternoon and received a call from Golden State to make the drive north to San Francisco. The long commute paid off, as he arrived at Chase Center about an hour before tip-off and ended up playing critical minutes of the Warriors’ five-point win.

“Patrick changed the game when he stepped out there and knocked down those 3s,” Kerr said. “Especially the one … early fourth [quarter], just kind of popped out, pick-and-pop jumper. It felt like a game-changer right there.”

The Warriors, winners of three consecutive games, have an opportunity to further develop an identity without Wiggins or superstar Steph Curry when they host the Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. Friday. Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area at 6 p.m. for "Warriors Pregame Live."

