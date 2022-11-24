Andrew Wiggins achieves never-before-seen stat line in win over Clippers

Wiggins records rare stat line in Dubs' win over Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember in the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center.

With Steph Curry carrying the offensive load in the early part of the 2022-23 NBA season, Wiggins did his best to ease the superstar's hefty load on Wednesday.

The Warriors forward scored 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting, 6-of-10 from 3-point land, 1-of-1 from the free-throw line, and had zero turnovers. He also accrued a plus/minus rating of plus-28, the highest among all players.

In doing so, the 27-year-old compiled a stat line that had never been done before.

Whether or not Wiggins is a lock for the All-Star Game in February remains to be seen, but it's clear that he has elevated his game this season.

Coming into the Warriors' matchup against the Clippers, Wiggins was averaging 18.4 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 41.9 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point line.

His percentages are important because those are career highs for Wiggins, as this is the first time he has hit almost 50 percent of shots from the field and over 40 percent from 3-point land.

Warriors fans are hopeful Wiggins can continue to put up memorable stat lines, especially as Golden State slowly turns its season around.

