Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley listed as limited practice participants

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said before Thursday's practice that running back Saquon Barkley would do individual drills as he works to get back from an ankle injury and the team's injruy report shows that he did exactly that.

Barkley is listed as a limited participant on the team's first report ahead of Monday's home game against the Seahawks. He was injured in Week Two and did not play in last Thursday's loss to the 49ers.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas missed both of those games with a hamstring injury, but he was able to join Barkley in the limited category. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (elbow), and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) were also limited on Thursday.

Left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) was a full participant and appears on track to play after missing last Thursday.