Andrew Luck showed up to Stanford’s football game. Colts fans have feelings: 'I miss this man so much.'

In this article:

It’s been a few years since his retirement, but Colts fans still miss Andrew Luck.

The former Colts quarterback showed up to Stanford’s football game Saturday.

Colts fans quickly felt their emotions get stirred up.

More: Former Colts QB Andrew Luck shows up at Colorado high school football practice

I miss this dork so much, but good for him.



He looks happy. https://t.co/uyDx3wL1Nj — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) November 28, 2021

He should still be playing pic.twitter.com/JUMclemQgK — Jerry Watkins 🗯 (@JerryWatkins22) November 28, 2021

i miss this man so much https://t.co/cFk9yFaN4k — Aneesh (@aneeshswamy) November 28, 2021

A wild Andrew Luck has appeared https://t.co/9bXuI63ZcX — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) November 28, 2021

Luck played for Stanford from 2009-2011, throwing 82 touchdown passes.

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Andrew Luck shows up at Stanford game, and Colts fans have feelings