Andre Drummond fined $15,000 for inappropriate gesture

The NBA has fined Andre Drummond for celebrating a little too hard in Tuesday's 129-123 win over the Timberwolves.

With 1:22 remaining in overtime, Drummond made an obscene gesture after scoring a layup over Minnesota center Rudy Gobert. On Thursday, the league announced his antics would cost him $15,000.

Here’s the gesture if anyone is curious pic.twitter.com/lYfsnsGkH3 — 𝒮𝑀𝐻𝟤𝟦 (@smh24yt__) February 8, 2024

Drummond, who finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, told reporters after the game that he was expecting a league fine.

"Oh, that's coming," he said with a laugh.

The Bulls improved to 15-12 at the United Center after Tuesday's 23-point comeback. They take on the Grizzlies in Memphis Thursday night at 7:00 CT.

