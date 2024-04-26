Will Anderson looks forward to following up rookie season
The Texans linebacker spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Woody Wommack about his expectations for his second season in Houston. Will joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of New Balance.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the NBA playoff games from Wednesday night and preview Thursday night’s action.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
The Panthers added a weapon for quarterback Bryce Young
"Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen, he's been doing that for quite a while. We'll see about that."
A.J. Brown is set to make $32 million per season, which will make him the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history.
Reggie Bush took a victory lap at the Los Angeles Coliseum Thursday while delivering a message to the NCAA.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers multiple key pieces of strategy for the final days of Week 4.
Our NBA writers weigh in on the first week of the playoffs and look ahead to what they're watching as the series shift to crucial Game 3s.
Green won two Super Bowls with the franchise and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.
Vincent Goodwill and Tom Haberstroh break down last night’s NBA Playoffs action and preview several games for tonight and tomorrow.
These mark the Texans' first uniform redesign since the franchise's inception in 2000.
Hendrickson is coming off a career-high 17.5-sack season.
Chase caught a career-high 100 balls in 2023 for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.
It's not just that the Angels star is once again healthy and demolishing baseballs. He's also stealing more in 2024 than he has in years.
Bill Belichick will be willingly talking into a camera during numerous episodes of "Manningcast" this season.
There is plenty of offensive talent available in this NFL Draft.
Maxey capped his first All-Star season with some hardware.
Charles McDonald is joined by Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report and Reception Perception to give their final thoughts ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on storylines to watch and this fascinating quarterback class. The duo start off with the news that Zach Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos. Both agree this doesn't mean a lot for anyone except Ben DiNucci, but Charles asks if the New York Jets should consider drafting Aaron Rodgers' replacement at tenth overall (or later in the draft). There are 4-5 first round picks at quarterback this year, and Derrik has charted all of them. Charles and Derrik do a final deep dive on each of the top QBs, breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy. Later, Charles presents his four storylines to watch this Thursday as the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off. Charles thinks the ideal landing spot for Drake Maye is the Minnesota Vikings, and that Denver trading up is irresponsible. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an ideal candidate to make a move and trade up for a wide receiver or cornerback. Finally Charles presents his take that this defensive tackle class is underrated, which sparks a conversation around how college linebackers are letting the NFL down.
Clark's $28 million deal is the richest sponsorship contract for a women’s basketball player.
The Lakers and 76ers had complaints about officiating following Game 2 losses, but there were plenty of other reasons both teams lost Monday night.