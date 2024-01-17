Will Anderson, Jonathan Greenard missed practice Thursday

Texans defensive ends Will Anderson and Jonathan Greenard both moved in the wrong direction when it came to their practice participation on Wednesday.

Anderson and Greenard were both out of practice due to ankle injuries. Both players were limited in practice on Tuesday and missing either one would be a blow to the team's ability to pressure Lamar Jackson this weekend.

Fullback Andrew Beck (back), defensive end Jerry Hughes (ankle), and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ribs, shoulder) were out for the second straight day. Cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) and linebacker Christian Harris (calf) were added to the report as limited participants.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (knee), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), wide receiver John Metchie III (foot), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ribs), and wide receiver Robert Woods (hip) were limited for the second day in a row.