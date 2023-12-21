Will Anderson, C.J. Stroud remain out of Texans practice

The Texans continue to be without their top two picks from the 2023 draft.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson did not play last Sunday and they missed their second practice of this week on Thursday. Stroud is in the concussion protocol and his continued absence from the field has done nothing to dispel a report earlier this week that he'll be out on Sunday. Anderson has an ankle injury and also seems unlikely to be on the field against the Browns.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) was the only other Texan out of practice Thursday.

Tight end Brevin Jordan (illness), right guard Shaq Mason (calf), wide receiver John Metchie (illness), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (concussion) all returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session. Tunsil was a full participant and the other four did limited work.

Wide receiver Noah Brown (knee), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), wide receiver Nico Collins (calf), and linebacker Denzel Perryman (Achilles) remained limited.