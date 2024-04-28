Anchorage Wolverines win 6-2 to take first-round series with Minnesota

Apr. 27—The Anchorage Wolverines topped the Minnesota Wilderness 6-2 on Saturday to close out their opening-round series in the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup Playoffs.

After taking the first two games at home, the Wolverines were bested 4-1 by Minnesota on the road Friday. But Saturday's victory vaulted Anchorage to a 3-1 win in the best-of-five series.

The Wolverines move on to face the Wisconsin Windigo in the Midwest Division Finals.

On Saturday, Anchorage scored two goals in each period, getting scoring from five different players. Cole Christian and Danny Bagnole scored in the first period, where Anchorage held a 2-1 lead.

In the second period, Minnesota struck five minutes into the period to tie it at 2-2. But Camden Shasby and Trenton Powell both found the back of the net as the Wolverines led 4-2 entering the third period.

Taisetsu Ushio and Powell added third-period goals for the Wolverines. Anchorage's Liam Beerman made 27 saves for the win. Anchorage, which won the Midwest Division, will have the home-ice advantage in the Division Finals.