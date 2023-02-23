Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Analyzing the case regarding Alabama’s Brandon Miller

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down the biggest story in college sports right now: Alabama Crimson Tide rookie forward and top NBA prospect Brandon Miller’s affiliation with the Darius Miles murder case, where new testimony alleges Miller provided the gun used to murder a woman in January.

The guys begin the show by giving their reactions to the preliminary details of Miller’s affiliation with the case and they pick apart Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats’ first press conference where he asserts Miller was in the, “wrong spot at the wrong time.” The podcast then goes through the evening’s series of events, as described by Miller’s attorneys.

The fascination surrounding this tragedy only scratches the surface with the initial incident. Should the University of Alabama have suspended Miller or Oats before last night’s win over South Carolina? How much of a distraction will be for Crimson Tide basketball for the remainder of the season? How do Alabama fans feel about the situation?

1:00 Information has surfaced of Brandon Miller’s affiliation with Darius Miles’ murder charge

12:20 Reviewing of the chain of events that took place on the night of the murder

33:10 Was disciplinary action needed for Brandon Miller withholding information?

41:00 How much of a distraction will this Brandon Miller be for the Alabama basketball team?

47:15 Ray Lewis was called by Nate Oats for his input

