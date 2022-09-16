Analyzing Packers’ final injury report for Week 2 vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers listed receiver Allen Lazard, left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins and left guard Jon Runyan Jr. as questionable for Sunday’s Week 2 showdown with the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 2:

Questionable (4 players)

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

WR Allen Lazard (ankle): He missed Week 1 after getting stepped on in practice, but he returned this week and was limited all three days. Could this be a pain tolerance issue now? The Packers could certainly use him back. He’s the team’s top receiver, a terrific option in the slot and an elite run blocker.

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): He practiced Wednesday, missed Thursday and practiced again Friday, setting the practice plan ahead as he manages his knee long-term. While he was available on Friday, it’s still unclear if he’ll be ready for Sunday night. The Packers may hold him out again. If so, Yosh Nijman will get the start again at left tackle.

RT Elgton Jenkins (knee): He practiced fully on Friday for the first time, potentially setting the stage for his return. Jenkins was originally injured on Nov. 21 of last year. He’d be the likely starter at right tackle if he can go. Getting Jenkins back could provide a cascading improvement effect for the offensive line, especially if Royce Newman moves to right guard and Jake Hanson goes to the bench.

LG Jon Runyan Jr (concussion): He played 31 snaps in Minnesota before suffering a head injury. His return to the practice field on Friday was a good sign and opens the door for him to play Sunday. He still has hurdles to get over, but Runyan might still start at left guard. Rookie Zach Tom would be the likely backup if Runyan can’t go.

Removed from injury report (4 players)

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

OL Jake Hanson (shoulder): His injured shoulder didn’t affect his practice status all week.

CB Keisean Nixon (shoulder): The Packers’ No. 4 corner hurt his shoulder on a third-down tackle in Minnesota, but he practiced fully all week and is good to go for Week 2.

Story continues

LB Quay Walker (shoulder): The rookie exited his NFL debut with a shoulder injury, but he practiced fully all week and is good to go for Week 2.

TE Marcedes Lewis: He got his typical veteran’s rest day on Thursday.

Bears injury report (1 player)

The Bears listed rookie receiver and returner Velus Jones Jr. as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

More on the team’s injury report can be found at Bears Wire.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire