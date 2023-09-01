Analyzing the Giants’ initial 53-man roster

The New York Giants cut their roster down to the mandatory 53 players on Tuesday in an exercise that featured few real surprises. They have since added 16 players to their practice squad.

Now comes the hard part — making it work.

Here’s a unit-by-unit assessment of the 2023 Giants’ opening-day roster.

Quarterback

Daniel Jones is the starter and Tyrod Taylor is the backup. That’s right, only two.

The NFL has made the third QB rule so difficult to decipher, most teams are simply going in this direction and are assigning the rest to the practice squad to be activated when needed.

That’s what the Giants did with rookie free agent Tommy DeVito.

As for the plan, the Giants want Jones out there and be healthy for 17 games and beyond. Taylor should only play in mop-up situations and possibly a meaningless late-season game.

Running back

Saquon Barkley is the top dog followed by Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and rookie Eric Gray.

The plan is to utilize Barkley heavily in both the rushing and passing games with Breida and Gray getting some change-up touches. Brightwell is on the roster primarily as a special teamer but is not immune to seeing the ball on offense.

Wide receiver

The Giants don’t have what many would consider a true No. 1 but they have a lot of 2’s and 3’s.

Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton should begin the year as the outside starters with free agent Parris Campbell in the slot.

Rookie Jalin Hyatt, veteran Sterling Shepard, and the recently activated Wan’Dale Robinson should all see targets as well this season as the Giants will spread the football around.

Expect a lot of mixing and matching.

Tight end

Darren Waller is listed as a tight end and will line up there at times, but expect him to be used in a myriad of ways and line up all over the field. He is projected to be the most targeted receiver by Jones this season.

A more-chiseled Daniel Bellinger will be the second tight end but in essence, he’ll likely play more in-line snaps than Waller.

Lawrence Cager is the third tight end and the Giants love to insert him in certain spots to create a mismatch.

Offensive line

The Giants have two potential studs at the tackles in Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal but only Matt Peart behind them on the depth chart. Let’s hope for the best there.

At center, rookie John Michael Schmitz should add some stability. He’ll begin the season flanked by Mark Glowinski at right guard and Ben Bredeson on the left side.

Th other three linemen are all guards by nature — Marcus McKethan, Joshua Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux.

The depth is thin, yes we know. Bredeson will serve as the backup center with Lemieux behind him. Ezeudu and McKethan can both play multiple positions.

Defensive line

The starting three of Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence and A’Shawn Robinson is as solid as it gets. The Giants are hoping they can provide both run-stopping and pocket-closing ability this year.

They are backed up by veteran free agent Rakeen Nunez-Roches and two draft picks out of Oregon, D.J. Davidson and Jordon Riley.

The objective is to have a fresh rotation for four quarters and an improved run defense. We’ll see if they got it right.

Inside linebacker

Free agent Bobby Okereke will be the guy the Giants lean on to direct traffic and play an off-ball role. He will likely play a massive number of snaps.

Next to him in the base package is second-year player Micah McFadden, who they feel is much improved this year. The addition of Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Isaiah Simmons should add some flexibility and then there is the ever-reliable Carter Coughlin. Cam Brown is in the room as well, but he’s primarily on the roster for special teams.

No one knows what this will look like yet but it has to be better than last year’s revolving door.

Outside linebacker

The starters are Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari with Jihad Ward and newly acquired Boogie Basham as the backups. Expect Coughlin and Simmons to possibly get some reps here as well.

Last year, injuries had this unit in tatters as well. The Giants and their fans are very curious about what a healthy Kayvon and Azeez combination will look like. So are we. It could be monumental.

Cornerback

The Giants are rolling the dice by starting two rookies on the outside in first-round pick Deonte Banks and sixth-rounder Tre Hawkins III. As a result, veteran Adoree’ Jackson has been pushed to the slot.

Again, it’s an experiment that they could abandon early but looking at the depth chart, there are not a lot of options. The only other corners on the roster are Cor’Dale Flott and Darnay Holmes, who are predominantly slot guys.

They should get relief when Aaron Robinson comes off PUP, but no one really knows where he is at development-wise these days.

Safety

Xavier McKinney comes into the final year of his rookie contract in a ‘prove-it’ situation. He’ll be one starter and camp hero Jason Pinnock will be the other.

The Giants are well-stocked, though, with Dane Belton, Nick McCloud, Bobby McCain and rookie Gevarrius Owens as depth.

This is another group that hasn’t played much football together and could take time to gel.

Special teams

Kicker Graham Gano, punter Jamie Gillan and long snapper Casey Kreiter are all returning this year. The operation is solid. Gillan will be the holder on field goals and PATs.

The returner roles are still a bit up in the air but expect rookie Eric Gray to begin the year returning punts and Gary Brghtwell taking most of the kickoffs.

This is all subject to change.

