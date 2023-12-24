Analyst believes UNC basketball are legit contenders to win ACC

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering their holiday break at 8-3 overall. going through a really tough non-conference schedule. They were able to break a two-game losing streak which saw losses to UConn and Kentucky on natural courts with a win over Oklahoma in Charlotte.

The 8-3 mark does include a loss to Villanova but overall, it’s a good start to the season. And before they play Charleston Southern on the 29th, one college analyst is a believer in the Tar Heels.

Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports wrote on the Tar Heels after they beat Oklahoma, praising them and saying they are hitting their stride at the right time going into Atlantic Coast Conference play.

North Carolina had complete control of the game from the opening tip. They held onto a double-digit lead throughout the majority of the match, resulting in an 81-69 win over the Sooners. This was a signature win for the Tar Heels early into their season and it was interesting to see how North Carolina is seeming hitting its stride just in time to have a shot at an ACC regular season title.

The Tar Heels are 1-0 in ACC play already, beating Florida State a few weeks back. They return to play as the calendar flips over to 2024 beginning with three-straight road games at Pitt, Clemson, and NC State. It’s a tough test early on but if UNC can survive that and build on the win over Oklahoma, they should be in good shape

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire