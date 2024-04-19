Amputee Jeff Glasbrenner to be inducted into Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas native and below-the-knee amputee Jeff Glasbrenner is being recognized on Friday for his incredible achievements as an athlete.

Glasbrenner will be inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame’s 2024 Class, the first Arkansan with a disability to ever receive the honor.

Arkansas amputee adventurer shares tales from the top of North America after Denali climb

His induction makes plenty of sense after looking at his resume.

He’s completed more than two dozen Ironman triathlons, become a three-time wheelchair basketball Paralympian, a two-time Ironman World Champion and the first American amputee to summit Everest.

“I’m really excited about being inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame, something I never thought was possible as a kid or even as an adult,” Glasbrenner said. “It’s great that they see my abilities even with my disability and I think it’s really a testament to them and to all the things I’ve done in life.”

Little Rock Man Climbs Mount Everest

The 47-year-old lost his leg in a farming accident when he was just eight years old.

His doctors told him he would never play sports again, a message that Glasbrenner has used as fuel to prove to them and others that nothing is impossible.

“I’ve always been driven by people who tell me I can’t do something,” he said. “I want to push the limits. I want to change people’s perceptions about what a person with a disability can and cannot do.”

Dwayne Johnson Consults with Arkansan on “Skyscraper” Movie

On Friday night, Glasbrenner and nine other Hall of Fame members will be honored and recognized for their accomplishments and heroics in their respective sport.

“It’s like being with giants,” he said. “As a kid you hope to be considered great one day and tomorrow I’m definitely going to feel great.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.