Amorim's Sporting Lisbon crowned Portuguese champions

Ruben Amorim became Sporting manager in 2020 and has now won two league titles with the club [Getty Images]

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon have been crowned Portuguese Primeira Liga champions after city rivals Benfica were beaten 2-0 by Famalicao on Sunday.

Benfica, the 2022-23 league champions, needed to win to stay in contention but were undone by second-half goals from Jose Luis Rodriguez and Zaydou Youssouf.

The result left them second in the table, eight points adrift of Sporting with two games left to play.

Success marked Sporting's 20th title and their first since the 2020-21 season.

They beat Portimonense 3-0 on Saturday.

Manager Amorim, 39, has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, most recently with replacing David Moyes at West Ham.

In April he denied verbally agreeing a deal to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.