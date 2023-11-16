Amon-Ra St. Brown will be subject of Netflix sequel to "Quarterback" series

Question: What do you do when you can't find enough quarterbacks to be the subjects of the sequel to the popular Netflix show Quarterback?

Answer: You find someone other than a quarterback.

Via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be featured in the "unannounced sequel" to the Quarterback show. Cameras have been following St. Brown this season, per Rogers, as part of that effort.

Most quarterbacks who were asked about submitting to Quarterback said no, despite the supposed powers of persuasion possessed by executive producer Peyton Manning. Only Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford provided something close to a "maybe." (Multiple reports have indicated that, indeed, he's in.)

It's unclear whether other non-quarterbacks will be involved. But if Quarterback won't be limited to quarterbacks, it increases the chances dramatically of finding three players to feature.