Amid UCLA speculation, P.J. Fleck says he’s ‘honored’ to coach Gophers

P.J. Fleck took time out of his vacation Saturday evening to briefly address his job status.

“Honored to be the Head Football Coach at Minnesota!!” Fleck posted on X after 6 p.m. Saturday. “Ready for an ELITE 2024 season!!

“Now back to our wedding anniversary trip!!”

Fleck had been loosely mentioned by national reporters Friday in connection with the vacant UCLA job after former head coach Chip Kelly left to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. The Athletic, ESPN and The Action Network each mentioned him for the new opening.

But one source with direct knowledge of the situation told the Pioneer Press on both Friday and Saturday there was “nothing” going on between Fleck and the Bruins.

Fleck signed a seven-year contract extension at Minnesota in late 2022, with a $7 million buyout if he were to leave on his own accord at this time.

Fleck, 43, is 50-34 overall across seven seasons at Minnesota and is coming off a 6-7 campaign and a win in the Quick Lane Bowl in 2023. The U has 15 returning starters for the 2024 season and added 2023 FCS passing leader Max Brosmer (New Hampshire) to play quarterback this fall.

