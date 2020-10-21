Amid a contract year, Saints safety Marcus Williams changes agents

Marcus Williams entered the 2020 season as one of the highest priorities to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints, behind only running back Alvin Kamara and linebacker Demario Davis. Kamara and Davis each signed long-term contract extensions before the season kicked off, but Williams hasn’t played up to his potential in the weeks since — or even playing up to the level of someone who should be retained by the team.

So he’s probably become frustrated with any contract talks with the Saints, or a lack thereof. On Wednesday, Williams fired his agent (Todd France of Athletes First) and chose a new one (Tory Dandy of CAA, where France previously worked), though he must wait five days per NFLPA rules before making the switch final.

Williams’ decision was reported by Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal, which was confirmed by Amie Just of Nola.Com.

Just added that Dandy has an impressive resume of clients currently signed with the Saints, including tight end Jared Cook, rookie guard Cesar Ruiz, and defensive backs P.J. Williams and Marshon Lattimore. France, who had represented Williams before the changeup, counts wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety D.J. Swearinger among his clients.

Maybe it leads to some momentum, one way or another. Williams was a great player for the Saints during his first three years, with the only real knock against him being occasional lapses in tackle discipline. But this season his strengths have receded and he’s allowed too many big plays through the air, whether on busted coverages or by being fouled for holding or defensive pass interference. It’s early, and he has plenty of time to turn it around, but early on he’s been a liability.

With also-talented safeties like Malcolm Jenkins and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the fold, maybe Williams could be shopped around before the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline. Or maybe his new agent could ask for a trade. At this point, we can only speculate.

