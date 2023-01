American Express payout: Jon Rahm now over $4 million in two 2023 events

Jon Rahm is undefeated in 2023, adding The American Express title to his victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. With his $2.7 million payday in Hawaii, and his $1.44 million check this week, he now has $4.14 million this year, alone.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Rahm and the rest of the players who made the cut in California: