American Athletic Conference Tournament Best Bets: South Florida Bulls

Vaughn Dalzell shares how he's betting the American Athletic Tournament between FAU, SMU, Memphis, USF, and more!

AAC Tournament: South Florida Bulls (+500)

The AAC Tournament will be one of the more entertaining conferences this upcoming week as the favorite, the Florida Atlantic (FAU) Owls, would love nothing more to win the conference tournament and earn that auto-bid for March Madness.

While FAU, Memphis and SMU all have great offenses, ranked top 100 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, plus top three in odds for the conference tournament, South Florida has the best defense and is my pick at +500 to take the cake.

Since February 1st, South Florida is the 33rd-ranked team in the nation with the 14th-ranked defense and 14th-ranked three-point defense. The next highest rated team is FAU at No. 74 during that span with Memphis, North Texas and SMU all jumbled between 78-94.

South Florida's lone loss in conference play came back on Jan. 4, a four-point loss at UAB (18-11, 10-6). USF is on a 14-game winning streak, the longest in the nation, and looks to ride that to the finish line.

I played South Florida to win the AAC Tournament at +500 odds and would go down to +300. I am not sure how this team is still underrated.

Pick: South Florida to win the AAC (1u)

